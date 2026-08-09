First ring park opens around Antwerp

Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Ringpark West, the first of seven planned ring parks around Antwerp, was officially opened on Sunday on the border between Linkeroever and Zwijndrecht.

The new park occupies a site that had long been neglected and lies close to where the first works on the Oosterweel connection began in 2018.

District mayor Paul Cordy said the infrastructure works are now complete. Noise embankments and sound barriers have been installed, while new routes for cyclists, pedestrians and wildlife have also opened.

Ringpark West is not only the first of the ring parks to be completed, but also the largest. Other parks are due to follow, including the Ring Park between Luchtbal and Merksem.

Work is still under way on Ringpark Het Schijn, Pomppark Zuid, Ringpark Groenendaal, Ringpark Lobroekdok, Ringpark Zuid and Ringpark Noordkasteel. The full project is not expected to be finished for more than ten years.

Many cyclists explored the new green area on Sunday. The park links several natural zones, including Sint-Annabos, and offers people travelling from East Flanders towards Antwerp a greener route.

No deck structures are planned for Linkeroever. Further north in Antwerp, however, they are expected to be built in the longer term.

There are still financial questions surrounding the southern deck over the ring road. Its permit is not expected for several more years.

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