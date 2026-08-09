Drivers taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Brussels

Illustration picture shows an ambulance at the CHU Saint-Pierre hospital in Brussels on Monday 26 January 2026. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Two people were taken to hospital on Sunday after a three-vehicle crash in Uccle, Brussels firefighters said, with one victim in a worrying condition.

The collision happened at about 13:00 at the junction of Drève du Haras and Drève Saint-Hubert in the Sonian Forest. Two cars and a van were involved.

The impact left one of the cars on its side, trapping the driver inside. Firefighters were called to free the victim.

On the advice of the emergency doctor, firefighters cut away the roof and side of the vehicle to reach the driver. The victim was unconscious and in a worrying condition before being taken to hospital by emergency services.

The van driver was also taken to hospital after complaining of pain.

Police carried out the usual checks to establish the exact circumstances of the crash.

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