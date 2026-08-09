Belgian metal festival celebrates record turnout

Festivalgoers at Graspop 2024. Credit: Belga / Jill Delsaux

Alcatraz metal festival in Kortrijk drew a record 75,000 visitors last weekend, with the event selling out completely for the first time.

The festival opened on Thursday evening with its annual pre-party. By 16:30, when the gates opened, a long queue had already formed.

Spokesperson Bernard De Riemacker said the entrance was busier than usual because many people arrived at the same time.

Despite the record turnout, the organisers said they want to remain faithful to the festival’s established formula. De Riemacker said Alcatraz had reached its maximum capacity and had no plans to expand.

He said the site was designed to handle the current number of visitors and that the organisers wanted to preserve the event’s character as a welcoming festival.

One of the highlights of this year’s edition, according to De Riemacker, was the performance by Belgian metal band Channel Zero. He said it was an honour for the festival to host the band’s farewell to the public, adding that the show had a strong emotional impact on the many loyal fans present on Thursday.

The organisers said they would continue to give a prominent place to Belgian bands. De Riemacker also singled out Amenra’s set as a standout moment, while Arch Enemy and Body Count were also praised for delivering memorable performances.

As well as concerts, Alcatraz traditionally offers entertainment away from the stages. This year, festivalgoers were able to try a death ride across the site.

The festival will return to Kortrijk next year. The organisers said they would keep the same concept, stay at the current capacity and continue investing in the overall visitor experience, while reviewing what could be improved for the next edition.

Related News