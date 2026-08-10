Code yellow heat warning issued as temperatures set to hit 35°C this week

A man cools off in Brussels amid the heatwave. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson / The Brussels Times

Temperatures in Belgium are set to rise sharply in the coming days, with highs reaching up to 35°C locally on Thursday and Friday, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

A code yellow heat warning has been issued for most of the country until Saturday.

On Monday, sunshine and cloud will alternate, with maximum temperatures ranging from 22°C on the coast to 30°C in Belgian Lorraine. Apart from the chance of a little drizzle in the far north, conditions will remain dry across the country.

Monday night will be lightly cloudy, with minimum temperatures between 11°C and 17°C.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler, with highs of 22°C to 28°C. From Wednesday, summer conditions will strengthen again, with temperatures rising to between 26°C and 31°C.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be consistently sunny and very hot. Highs will range from 30°C to 34°C, with local peaks of up to 35°C on Friday.

The weather pattern will begin to change over the weekend. Saturday will start with sunny spells, but cloud coverage will increase during the day and the risk of showers and thunderstorms will rise, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach about 28°C.

On Sunday, cloud and clearer intervals will alternate, with a continued chance of showers. Highs will be around 25°C in the centre of the country.

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