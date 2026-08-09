Young cyclist injured after crashing into car during race

The fourth edition of the 'BXL Tour' cycling event for amateurs in Brussels, Sunday 13 September 2020. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A young female cyclist crashed into a stationary car and fell during the Belgian Championships in Denderleeuw on Sunday afternoon, briefly stopping the race.

The incident happened in Iddergem, a district of Denderleeuw, acting mayor Jochen Baert confirmed.

During the race, a neutral support vehicle had stopped to replace a punctured tyre on a bicycle.

“One of the girls unfortunately rode into that car,” Baert said. The impact is believed to have been severe.

People at the scene were able to provide first aid quickly. No further medical details were available, but the rider is understood to have remained conscious throughout.

Firefighters were also called to repair damage to the road surface.

The race resumed after a delay of about 30 minutes, the acting mayor said.

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