Major traffic disruptions on E19 motorway to Brussels starting today

Illustrative image of traffic on the E19. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Roadworks began today on the Machelen section of the E19 coming from Antwerp to the Brussels inner ring towards Zaventem, Leuven and Namur, with major traffic disruption expected until 26 September.

The Flemish Agency for Roads and Traffic said the connection at the Machelen interchange is a busy link between the E19 and the Brussels inner ring, but that both the bridge deck and the road surface need major renovation.

The contractor will strip the bridge deck down to the waterproofing layer before carrying out local concrete repairs.

The road will then be rebuilt with new waterproofing, a new foundation, new asphalt layers and fresh road markings. The bridge joints will also undergo extensive maintenance.

The works will be carried out in two phases. Throughout the project, the link road will remain open with two lanes, one passing through the work zone and the other via Woluwelaan.

Even so, drivers are being warned to expect severe disruption, especially on the E19 towards Brussels, where delays could increase sharply during the morning and evening rush hours.

Motorists are being advised to plan their journeys carefully, follow traffic updates and avoid the E19 towards Brussels where possible while the works are underway.

Heavy traffic is also expected on Woluwelaan.

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