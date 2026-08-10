Flanders' monthly job vacancies reached lowest number in over six years

The VDAB logo. Credit: Belga/Siska Gremmelprez

Job vacancies in Flanders fell in July to their lowest monthly level since May 2020, according to figures published on Monday by the Flemish employment agency VDAB.

VDAB said it received 16,734 job vacancies directly in July, down a fifth from the same month last year.

This was also the lowest monthly total since May 2020, when 16,203 vacancies were recorded. “The weakening of the labour market is continuing,” the agency said.

Over the 12 months from August 2025 to July 2026, VDAB received 245,062 job vacancies.

That was 13% fewer than in the previous 12-month period.

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