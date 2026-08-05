Number of Brussels jobseekers eligible for benefits fell by 40% in July

The Brussels employment office Actiris. Credit: Belga / Jonas Hamers

The number of jobseekers eligible for benefits in Brussels fell by 40% in July, according to new figures from the Brussels employment agency Actiris on Wednesday, Belga News Agency reports.

The sharp decline is due to the time-limited nature of unemployment benefits.

At the end of July, Actiris recorded 97,392 registered jobseekers, an increase of 3.4% compared with July 2025.

Of these jobseekers, 33,075 (34%) are registered with the OCMW, an increase of 70.6% compared with a year ago.

The unemployment rate – the percentage of the labour force under 65 who are seeking work – stood at 15.7%, an increase of 0.23 percentage points compared with July 2025.

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