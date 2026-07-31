Friday 31 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Young workers are leaving their jobs faster than ever in Belgium

Friday 31 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Young workers are leaving their jobs faster than ever in Belgium
Credit: Fauxels/Pexels

The number of employees who either leave or are forced to leave their job within a year of being hired has increased by 16% over the past year, according to an analysis by human resources company Acerta.

The company analysed data from 390,000 employees working for 31,000 employers following the reduction of Belgium's notice period from August.

During the first six months of employment, both employers and employees are now required to give only one week's notice.

Over the past year, 14.12% of employees under 25 had their permanent employment contracts terminated within the first 6 months.

Around one-third of these departures were initiated by the employees themselves.

A year earlier, the figure stood at 8.4%. Early contract terminations become significantly less common as employees get older.

The hospitality sector recorded the highest number of rapid departures, followed by temporary service voucher companies, logistics and transport.

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