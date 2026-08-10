Air traffic disrupted in Italy after Mount Etna eruption

A photograph taken on July 6, 2026 shows lava flowing from the crater during an eruption of the Mount Etna volcano in Sicily. Credit: Belga/Etna Walk / AFP

Mount Etna has again erupted with large amounts of ash, incandescent rock and lava, prompting the suspension of arriving flights at Catania airport in Sicily until 17:00.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said on Monday that thick lava flows were descending from the volcano at two separate points.

Flights due to land at Catania have already been suspended and are being diverted mainly to Palermo airport.

The highest alert level has been reinstated, meaning an eruption with significant ash emissions is either imminent or already underway.

At more than 3,324 metres, Etna is Europe’s highest active volcano and one of the most active in the world.

The Sicilian volcano erupts regularly and has repeatedly disrupted air traffic.

About 12 million passengers passed through Catania’s international airport in 2024. The airport serves the eastern part of the island, one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations.

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