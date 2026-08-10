Walloon city cancels August fireworks display over fire risk

Photograph taken in Huy. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Huy has cancelled its traditional 15 August fireworks display because of exceptional drought conditions and the heightened risk of fire.

The decision was taken on Monday morning during a meeting of the local security cell attended by the mayor, the police zone, the Hesbaye Meuse Condroz emergency zone and other relevant services.

Officials said the move followed a risk assessment covering the areas from which the fireworks would have been launched, either from the Fort of Huy or from the Pont de l’Europe over the Meuse.

According to the local authorities, weather conditions have not improved and are not expected to improve before the event.

They added that the exceptional drought is already leading to numerous call-outs for firefighters across the municipalities in the zone, requiring an equally exceptional deployment of personnel.

A police order issued by the Governor of Liège Province to strengthen fire prevention measures across the province remains in force until midnight on 6 September.

While mayors are allowed to grant exemptions following a positive risk assessment, local authorities said that was not possible in Huy.

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