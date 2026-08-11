Death of man at Antilliaanse Feesten campsite likely caused by carbon monoxide

Photograph taken during a previous edition of the Antilliaanse Feesten on 12 August 2018. Credit: Belga/Katleen Vastiau

The 37-year-old man who died last weekend at the Antilliaanse Feesten campsite in Hoogstraten, Antwerp province, is believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Tuesday.

A small barbecue grill was found inside the victim’s tent, supporting that hypothesis, the prosecutor’s office said.

An autopsy has since been carried out and appears to indicate carbon monoxide poisoning.

A toxicology analysis will also be conducted to rule out other possible causes, but at this stage there is no indication of drug use.

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