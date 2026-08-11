Woman dies in fire at her flat in Namur

Illustrative image of a fire brigade. Credit: Belga.

A woman died on Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed her flat on Rue Ferdinand Philippot in Suarlée, in the province of Namur, the Namur Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

Firefighters from the NAGE emergency zone were alerted at about 06:10 by a neighbour.

By the time crews arrived, all the building’s residents had managed to get out except the woman, who was trapped inside the flat where the fire broke out.

Firefighters were only able to confirm her death at the scene.

A forensic doctor and an independent fire expert have been appointed, while the police laboratory also attended the scene to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

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