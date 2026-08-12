Fire brigade called to fight 'fairly large' forest fire in Liège province

Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

A wildfire broke out on Tuesday evening in Engis, in Liège province, while a separate large fire also hit farm buildings in Chaumont-Gistoux, in Walloon Brabant, according to the local fire brigade.

Firefighters were called at about 21:00 to what they described as a "fairly large" forest fire in Clermont-sous-Huy, a district of Engis.

By the time crews arrived, the blaze had already spread across several hundred square metres.

Eight fire engines and 22 firefighters were deployed to bring the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire remains unclear and is under investigation.

In Chaumont-Gistoux, in Walloon Brabant, another major fire broke out on Tuesday evening at buildings belonging to a farming business.

The fire started in a barn storing straw before spreading to a second building.

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