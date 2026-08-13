Thursday, 13 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Brussels police seize 2,000 illegal vapes, weapons, and cocaine

Thursday, 13 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Brussels police seize 2,000 illegal vapes, weapons, and cocaine
Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Police in Brussels West have seized weapons, cocaine and 2,000 banned disposable e-cigarettes during a house search, and one suspect has been handed over to prosecutors.

According to police, a cycle patrol noticed an exchange between two people on Tuesday at about 15:37. The pair quickly left the area when they saw the officers. The officers then decided to stop and check the two people. A house search was later carried out at the home of one of them.

During the search, police found 2,000 banned disposable e-cigarettes of the Puff type, two loaded handguns and a box of ammunition, a machete and an axe. They also seized a box of aphrodisiacs, €3,630 in cash, and 2.7 grams of cocaine packaged in small bags ready for sale.

Police said the premises consisted of both a home and a business. On the orders of the public prosecutor’s office, the business was sealed.

After questioning, one suspect was placed at the disposal of the public prosecutor’s office.

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