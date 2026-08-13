Brussels police seize 2,000 illegal vapes, weapons, and cocaine

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Police in Brussels West have seized weapons, cocaine and 2,000 banned disposable e-cigarettes during a house search, and one suspect has been handed over to prosecutors.

According to police, a cycle patrol noticed an exchange between two people on Tuesday at about 15:37. The pair quickly left the area when they saw the officers. The officers then decided to stop and check the two people. A house search was later carried out at the home of one of them.

During the search, police found 2,000 banned disposable e-cigarettes of the Puff type, two loaded handguns and a box of ammunition, a machete and an axe. They also seized a box of aphrodisiacs, €3,630 in cash, and 2.7 grams of cocaine packaged in small bags ready for sale.

Police said the premises consisted of both a home and a business. On the orders of the public prosecutor’s office, the business was sealed.

After questioning, one suspect was placed at the disposal of the public prosecutor’s office.

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