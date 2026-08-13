Electricity and gas bills rise to their highest level in years

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The annual electricity and natural gas bill for an average household in Flanders rose in August to its highest level in three years, according to figures from the Flemish utilities regulator.

The increase affects both electricity and natural gas bills.

The rise is being driven by higher energy prices on wholesale markets. Those prices have increased amid continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The regulator estimates that the average yearly electricity bill for a fixed contract signed this month would amount to roughly 1.359. A year ago, this estimate was 1.279.

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