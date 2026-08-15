It's Mother's Day – but only in Antwerp

A small plant in a pot with the words 'Happy Mother's Day', in a flower shop. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

While most of Belgium celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May, the Flemish city of Antwerp has its own special day to honour mothers.

Belgium officially celebrated Mother's Day this year on 10 May, following the tradition set by the United States. President Woodrow Wilson established the day in 1914, following years of advocacy by Anna Jarvis. Jarvis' mother, Ann, had nursed soldiers in the American Civil War and founded 'Mother's Day Work Clubs' to improve public health. The day continued the spirit of her mother's work and spread to Europe during and after the First World War, and the rest of the world soon after.

Antwerp's celebration of mothers on 15 August precedes the American tradition by a whole year. In 1913, Frans Van Kuyck, a liberal councillor at the time, wrote his pamphlet 'The Mother's Day'. It argued that all mothers should be honoured on 15 August to restore family dignity and to recognise the importance of mothers in society more widely.

The date is no coincidence: 15 August is Assumption Day and the name day of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Mary has been Antwerp's patron saint since 1124.

The celebrations start a day early, with the Marian procession. The annual event sees the iconic statue of Mary carried from the Cathedral of Our Lady through the city, accompanied by the Antwerp city drummers.

Some people in Antwerp choose to celebrate Mother's Day twice each year – once on the second Sunday in May, and once on 15 August.

There is no universal Mother's Day, as every country follows different beliefs and traditions. Many Eastern European countries celebrate it on International Women's Day on 8 March.

In contrast, the UK and Ireland celebrate Mother's Day on the fourth Sunday of Lent, honouring an old Christian tradition of visiting your 'mother church' on that day. Many Arab nations celebrate it on the Spring equinox, as this day symbolises new life.

Costa Rica also recognises 15 August as Mother's Day, while Thailand celebrates slightly earlier in the month, on 12 August, as this is the birthday of their Queen Sirikit.

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