Repeated fires ravage farm in Wallonia

A farm in Wallonia. Photo by Helen Lyons.

A fire that destroyed two barns on a farm in Chaumont-Gistoux on Tuesday flared up again overnight, prompting firefighters to return, the Walloon Brabant emergency zone said on Saturday morning.

The major blaze first broke out on Tuesday evening in Bonlez, a village in the municipality of Chaumont-Gistoux in Walloon Brabant.

Although the fire was brought under control after many hours of work, a fire watch team remained at the scene.

The fire reignited at about 1:00 in the night from Friday to Saturday, requiring a fresh emergency response.

Because straw bales were still smouldering, the situation was taking time to resolve, a dispatcher from the emergency zone said.

Six firefighters and two vehicles were sent back to deal with the renewed outbreak.

Fire crews were still at the scene at about 9:00 on Saturday.

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