Defence sends fire engines to battle wildfire in nature reserve

a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Friday 14 August 2026 in Baelen. BELGA PHOTO VERONIQUE CHARDOME

Emergency services battling the wildfire in the High Fens on Saturday will receive extra support, including a third helicopter and three military fire engines.

The Belgian armed forces will deploy three Panther fire engines to the scene, Baelen mayor Nathalie Thönnissen said.

Defence Minister Theo Francken said on X that the governor of Liège had requested military assistance and that the vehicles should be operational from midday.

Each vehicle can carry 10,500 litres of water and project water up to 90 metres.

The military equipment will reinforce the many firefighting teams already on site since the blaze broke out at about 14:00 on Friday in a hard-to-reach area near Fagne des Deux-Séries in the municipality of Baelen.

Many farmers are also helping by refilling the reservoir used by the firefighting helicopters.

To avoid hindering emergency crews and farmers pumping water at the Eupen and Gileppe dams, the car parks at both dams have been closed to the public, the mayor said.

She urged people not to travel to the High Fens.

Wallonia’s public service for mobility and infrastructure has made the two reservoirs available and is also providing support on site.

Regional roads N68 and N672 have also been closed in the affected area.

Information signs have been placed on nearby motorways to warn drivers and keep them informed of the danger.

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