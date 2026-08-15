Union Saint-Gilloise sell winger Khalaili for record fee

Union's Anan Khalaili fights for the ball during a soccer game between Belgian Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Norwegian Bodo/Glimt, Tuesday 04 August 2026 in Oostende, in the first leg of the third qualifying round for the UEFA Champions League. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Israel winger Anan Khalaili has joined Crystal Palace from Union Saint-Gilloise on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 21-year-old moves to Palace after a proposed transfer to Inter Milan collapsed when he failed a medical. Crystal Palace won the Conference League last season.

Khalaili joined Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer of 2024 from his boyhood club, Maccabi Haifa, and quickly established himself as a regular at the Brussels side.

Usually deployed on the right wing, he played a key role in Union’s first league title in 90 years during the 2024-25 season. He then helped the club win the Belgian Cup the following campaign.

He also impressed during Union’s first Champions League campaign, scoring three goals, including two against Marseille and one against Atalanta.

The Israel international, who has 16 caps, scored eight goals in just under 100 appearances for the club.

He began the current season by helping Union win the European Super Cup against Club Brugge and featured in the 3-3 draw with Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

However, he was left out of the squad for Union’s opening league match of the season, a 5-1 win over Westerlo, and for the return leg against Bodø/Glimt.

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