Union Saint-Gilloise star robbed in broad daylight in Brussels

Mohammed Fuseini. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohammed Fuseini was robbed on Sunday while sitting in a parked car in Brussels. Five hooded men dragged the Ghanaian player out of his car and took his phone and watch.

Het Laatste Nieuws has shared footage of the robbery. According to their reporting, Fuseini was taken to the hospital after the robbery but was able to take part in training at his club on Monday. He suffered minor injuries.

The footage shows five men surrounding the parked car, with three dragging Fuseini out of the driver's seat. As one assailant holds him in a chokehold, the others pull Fuseini's watch from his wrist. He is then wrestled to the ground, where he stops resisting.

The group inspected Fuseini's car before running off.

Police have arrested one suspect in the case. They found multiple objects reported as stolen in his home. He has been charged with robbery with violence committed as part of a gang.

Fuseini joined Union in the summer of 2024 following stints at Austrian side Strum Graz and Danish side Randers. With Union, he won the Belgian League in 2025 and the Belgian Cup in 2026.

Related News