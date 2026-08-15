King expresses condolences after Brussels firefighter's death

Photo for illustration purposes. Credit: Walter Derieuw/Brussels Fire Brigade

King Philippe has telephoned the head of Brussels Fire Brigade to express his condolences following the tragic death of Sergeant-Major Olivier Francotte, the brigade said on Saturday morning.

During the call, the King extended his sympathy to the firefighter’s family and to the entire brigade.

He also voiced his great respect for the dangerous work firefighters carry out every day to rescue people and bring them to safety.

“His Majesty the King contacted me by telephone to express his condolences to the family of our deceased colleague and to the entire brigade,” said Brussels Fire Brigade Chief Colonel Tanguy du Bus de Warnaffe.

“He also expressed his great respect for the risky missions our staff undertake to save and protect others. This gesture of compassion and recognition has deeply moved us in these very painful circumstances,” he added.

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