Liège and Huy firefighters join High Fens emergency mission

Illustrative image. Credit: European Commission

Firefighters from Liège have joined the battle against the wildfire in the High Fens, with several emergency zones sending reinforcements on Saturday morning.

Liège fire services dispatched two water tankers, an officer vehicle and two pumps, according to the city’s fire service dispatch centre.

The Hemeco emergency zone, covering Huy-Meuse-Condroz, also sent support. One water tanker left from the Huy station and another from the Hamoir station.

Further reinforcements were deployed overnight by the Hesbaye emergency zone.

“In the framework of provincial mutual aid, our zone is responding with several specialised resources, including a forest fire vehicle and a water tanker,” said zone spokesperson Michaël Robert.

“Our teams are joining the many responders already at work to continue this fight, which is expected to remain long and demanding,” he added.

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