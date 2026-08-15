Farmers provided with free irrigation water amid droughts

Aerial drone picture shows a dried out field in the Racour area, Wednesday 29 July 2026. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Antwerp drinking water company Pidpa is again making free irrigation water available to farmers because of the continuing drought.

The water can be collected from Pidpa’s water production centres in Balen, Grobbendonk, Herentals and Westerlo.

It is rinse water released during the cleaning of installations used to produce tap water. Under normal circumstances, this water is infiltrated into the ground to help replenish groundwater reserves.

During prolonged dry periods, however, Pidpa makes part of it available for irrigation and spraying in agriculture and horticulture.

Farmers can collect the water free of charge, but they must apply in advance. The company will then contact them to arrange a collection time.

For safety reasons, the water production centres are not freely accessible. Collection is also subject to availability.

Several conditions apply to the use of the water. It must not be used for human or animal consumption, or for sanitary purposes.

The water must be used within 24 hours of collection. Irrigation should preferably take place when evaporation is limited.

Direct contact with the irrigation water should also be avoided as much as possible.

An additional restriction applies to water collected in Westerlo. It may only be used on plots within a six-kilometre radius of the water production centre’s infiltration point.

Pidpa makes the irrigation water available each year from March to September, as long as sufficient supplies remain.

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