Citizens take action against High Fens wildfire

a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Friday 14 August 2026. BELGA PHOTO VERONIQUE CHARDOME

People wanting to help tackle the fire in the High Fens are being urged not to call the emergency number 112, Liège Governor Hervé Jamar said on Saturday.

As firefighters and other emergency services continue efforts to bring the blaze under control, some local residents have tried to offer support by phoning 112. According to Jamar, these offers include catering and on-site assistance.

While thanking the public for its solidarity, the governor stressed that 112 is reserved strictly for emergencies requiring an urgent response.

He urged residents not to use the number to offer spontaneous help.

Jamar said that if any specific needs arise in the coming hours, the authorities will communicate directly how and under what conditions people can provide support.

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