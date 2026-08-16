Cloudy, sunny Sunday to reach 30-degree heat again

Illustrative image of clouds in Belgian skies. Credit: Belga

Belgium will see a mostly dry but cooler Sunday, with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the far south later in the day, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

The day will begin grey in some areas, but low cloud should gradually clear as sunny spells alternate with patches of cloud. Brighter intervals are expected to be more widespread in the east and south.

It will stay dry across most of the country. However, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the far south during the late afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to fall, with highs ranging from 22°C on the coast to 30°C in the far south.

On Sunday evening, clearer spells will briefly become more widespread. During the night, cloud will increase again from the north and a few local showers are possible.

Overnight lows will range between 12°C and 18°C.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of a few local showers, although most areas should remain dry.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will range from 20°C to 25°C.

From Tuesday, the institute expects more unsettled weather, with periods of rain or showers and highs gradually falling to around 22°C in central parts of the country.

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