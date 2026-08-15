Only one province under yellow alert after latest heatwave

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The Royal Meteorological Institute has issued a heat warning only for the province of Luxembourg on Saturday, where a yellow code remains in force.

Elsewhere in Belgium, no weather warning applies, as temperatures are gradually starting to fall.

The institute said the yellow warning remains active only in Luxembourg province. The warning phase of the federal public health service’s ozone and heat plan also remains in place.

A yellow code is issued when maximum temperatures reach 32°C or when the warning phase is activated. In such conditions, measures may be taken to protect older and more vulnerable people, for example by encouraging them to drink more water and avoid direct sunlight.

On Friday, Belgium’s third heatwave of the year officially began after temperatures in Uccle rose above 30°C. The RMI defines a nationwide heatwave as at least five consecutive days with maximum temperatures of 25°C or more in Uccle, including at least three days of 30°C or higher.

The current heatwave began on 8 August and is likely to continue until Sunday or Monday.

On Friday, an orange heat warning was in force across most of the country. Only the coast and West Flanders remained under a yellow warning because conditions there were slightly cooler.

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