Thunderstorms expected amid soaring Saturday temperatures

There is a risk of thundery showers will increase again in the east and south of the country. Credit: Aleksandra.

Saturday's weather will be unsettled, with spells of cloud and a few thundery showers, while temperatures rise to 34°C in the far south, the Royal Meteorological Institute forecasts.

In the morning, showers are expected mainly in the west and centre of the country. Conditions should then turn temporarily drier.

During the afternoon, the risk of a few showers or thunderstorms will increase again, this time in the east. Maximum temperatures will range from 25°C on the coast to 31°C in central areas and up to 34°C in the far south.

By Saturday evening, the showers and thunderstorms will move out of the east. Overnight, clear spells will broaden, and it will become dry everywhere.

By dawn, patches of low cloud may form in some places. Minimum temperatures will range between 13°C and 19°C.

Sunday will begin fairly sunny, but sunshine and cloud will alternate through the day. Most areas will stay dry, although an isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach between 22°C and 29°C.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of a few local showers, especially in the north and east of the country. Elsewhere, it should remain largely dry.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will range from 20°C to 27°C.

Tuesday will bring variable to sometimes heavy cloud. It will be mostly dry at first, but periods of rain or showers will spread in from the west later in the day.

Temperatures on Tuesday will peak between 22°C and 26°C.

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