Over 250 workers battle High Fens wildfire overnight

Fire brigade vehicles pictured a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Saturday 15 August 2026 in Waimes. The fire started on August 14th and 1600 hectares (on a total of 4500) are impacted. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS LAMBERT

More than 250 emergency workers battled the wildfire in the High Fens overnight, while around 20 evacuated residents spent the night in a reception centre in Malmedy, Liège Governor Hervé Jamar said on Sunday morning.

More than 100 Belgian and German firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze, which has been burning since Friday.

They were supported by about 70 police officers, around 20 Civil Protection staff, roughly 40 soldiers and about ten members of the medical and psychosocial emergency services.

Local farmers and Wallonia’s Department for Nature and Forests also assisted the firefighting operation.

From Sunday morning, helicopters operated by the Federal Police and the Netherlands resumed their missions over the area.

Jamar said the aircraft were playing a vital role, particularly on the eastern side of the fire, where the terrain is difficult or impossible to reach with vehicles and other ground equipment.

About 600 residents of the villages of Sourbrodt and Bütgenbach were forced to evacuate on Saturday.

Around 20 of them stayed overnight at the reception centre in Malmedy and are still unable to return home, according to the governor.

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