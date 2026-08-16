Political leaders praise swift reaction to wildfire

Farmer bringing water with a tractor a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Sunday 16 August 2026 in Robertville. The fire started on August 14th and 2700 hectares (on a total of 4500) are impacted. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS LAMBERT

A wildfire that has been burning across the Fagnes plateau since Friday has already destroyed about 3,000 hectares of vegetation, although the figure has yet to be confirmed.

The fire fronts moving towards Jalhay and Montjoie are now under control, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said on Sunday.

On the third day of firefighting operations, all available resources remained deployed on the ground. Alongside firefighters and Civil Protection teams, more than 100 police officers with equipment were taking part in the response, Quintin said on social media platform X.

They were being supported by volunteers and significant international reinforcements.

In the air, two Dutch Chinook helicopters and two Swedish water-bombing aircraft were assisting the Belgian federal police helicopters on Sunday afternoon.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever praised what he called the “remarkable work” of the teams involved. He also said his thoughts were with those affected and thanked Belgium’s European partners for their support.

Defence Minister Theo Francken also welcomed the international assistance, but said society’s resilience must be strengthened and that Defence should do more to meet future security challenges.

He announced that he would soon submit a military action plan on wildfire response to the Chamber of Representatives.

Firefighting efforts have been complicated by shifting winds, heavy smoke and terrain that is difficult to access.

Related News