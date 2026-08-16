Yellow alert for heat and ozone ends on Monday

People cooling off at public fountains during a heatwave. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s heat and ozone alert will end on Monday as temperatures fall back to seasonal levels and air quality improves.

The Interregional Environment Agency (IRCEL) said on Sunday that the warning phase would be lifted because the coming days will be cooler. Forecasts show a maximum temperature in Uccle of below 25°C on Monday, 17 August.

Air quality has already improved since Sunday. Ozone concentrations are still relatively high in the south of the country, where they may reach 130 micrograms per cubic metre, but levels elsewhere are returning to normal for this time of year.

The European information threshold for ozone is 180mg/m2. No exceedances of that limit are expected in the coming days.

Temperatures on Sunday may still reach 26°C in central Belgium and as much as 30°C in the south. A yellow heat warning therefore remains in force across the country on Sunday, except along the coast.

From Monday, the warning level will return to green nationwide.

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