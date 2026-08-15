Heat prompts new yellow alert across most of Belgium

Illustrative image. Credit: Canva

Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute has reissued a yellow heat alert for the whole country, except the coast, from Saturday to Tuesday inclusive.

The warning had been lifted across much of the country on Saturday morning as temperatures fell, but the institute has now reactivated the warning phase of the federal heatwave and ozone peak plan.

In its latest bulletin, the institute said the heat was starting to ease, although maximum temperatures inland would still remain above or around 25°C. The warning phase introduced by the Ministry of Public Health will remain in place throughout the period, until Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop further from Wednesday, to around 22°C.

Belgium’s third heatwave of the year began on 8 August and will not officially end until maximum temperatures in Uccle fall below 25°C.

Friday was the hottest day of the year so far and was accompanied by an orange heat warning across almost the entire country.

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