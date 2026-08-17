High Fens: Several roads remain closed to traffic due to wildfire

A road is closed as a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Lambert

Several roads around the High Fens remained closed on Monday because of the wildfire that has been affecting the region since Friday, the governor of Liège Province said.

The closures include the N68 between Eupen and Mont Rigi, the N672 beyond Jalhay, the N676 beyond Sourbrodt and the road leading to the Gileppe.

The municipality of Bütgenbach said the N669, which links Bütgenbach to Eupen via Monschau in Germany, and the N647, which connects the two municipalities via Sourbrodt, were also affected by closures. Diversions are in place.

The municipality urged motorists to obey road signs and follow instructions from the emergency services.

Provincial authorities also advised lorry drivers to travel via Germany or remain on the E40 motorway towards Eupen.

Firefighters at the scene said some routes could also be blocked by fallen trees, which may slow the progress of emergency crews.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area as much as possible because the situation could change quickly. Updates are available on the Wallonia traffic website, trafiroutes.wallonie.be.

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