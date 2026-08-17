Only one-third of new childcare spots announced in Flanders have been created

Credit: Belga

Only about 2,000 of the more than 6,000 new childcare places announced in Flanders since the start of the current parliamentary term have so far been opened.

The figures were provided by Flemish Welfare Minister Caroline Gennez in response to a request from Flemish MP Tina Van Havere, both of the party Vooruit.

Gennez wants to create 10,000 extra childcare places by the end of the term and has allocated additional funding to do so.

Despite that investment, the total number of licensed childcare places in Flanders and Brussels fell slightly in 2025 because of a decline in family-based childcare provided by childminders in their own homes.

Nurseries added just under 1,000 places that year.

Since the beginning of last year, several expansion rounds for subsidised childcare places have been launched. In total, they accounted for 6,103 additional places, but only 2,064 have so far been put into operation.

Health insurer Helan says the process is taking too long. Director Filip Standaert said lengthy permit procedures for new nursery buildings are one of the main reasons.

On average, he said, it now takes two and a half years before a new nursery can be built. Even setting up a temporary childcare site in portable units can take up to nine months.

“Parents looking for childcare today have no use for a place that is still tied up in construction or permit procedures,” Standaert said.

Helan has urged the Flemish government, cities and municipalities to speed up the delivery of new nurseries and make more suitable and affordable premises available.

The organisation also said the authorities must prevent existing capacity among childminders from disappearing.

“The funding and ambition are there, but the route from investment to an open nursery must be shorter,” Standaert said. “That requires suitable infrastructure, faster procedures and enough childcare workers and childminders.”

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