Flemish community publishes guide to Dutch-speaking schools in Brussels

Pupils entering a classroom. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

The Flemish Community Commission (VGC) published its 2026-2027 School Guide on Monday, giving Brussels parents an overview of the full Dutch-language education offer for children.

The guide brings together contact details and practical information for all Dutch-language schools in Brussels, from nursery to secondary education.

It covers both mainstream and special education. The publication also includes information on boarding schools, pupil guidance centres, study options and the structure of secondary education.

The guide further lists useful addresses and organisations that can help parents and pupils with choosing a school. The VGC said the aim is to make the search easier in an education landscape that is constantly changing.

According to the VGC, the guide remains relevant after many years of publication because new families enter the Brussels school system every year. It can also be used by pupils moving on to the next stage of education and by organisations that support parents.

“A good school choice starts with accessible and reliable information,” said Brussels minister and VGC education board member Dirk De Smedt (Anders). “With our School Guide, we help Brussels families find their way through the Dutch-language education offer, so that every child can find a suitable and welcoming place to grow and develop.”

The 2026-2027 School Guide is available free of charge. Parents can consult it online, download it or order a copy through the VGC website.

Schools and organisations will also automatically receive copies to help inform parents and visitors.

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