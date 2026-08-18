Socialist party PS to propose a climate emergency bill

PS leader Paul Magnette. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

Belgium’s Socialist Party PS will table a climate emergency bill next week, proposing to end support for new fossil-fuel investments and to curb the influence of the fossil-fuel industry.

The draft law is still being finalised, the party told Belga News Agency on Tuesday. It would remove benefits granted to any new investment directly or indirectly linked to fossil fuels.

It also calls for a gradual phase-out of fossil-fuel subsidies, alongside social measures to help households and workers through the transition.

Another measure would ban lobbying by fossil-fuel industries, according to the PS.

The party said the proposal was inspired by an opinion piece published in France in early July by NGOs and scientists calling for similar legislation there. It also follows the “heatwave plan” put forward by the party at the end of June.

PS leader Paul Magnette said the climate crisis leaves no room for delay. He pointed to rising temperatures, worsening droughts and what he described as the largest wildfire in Belgium’s history, which is still ongoing.

“The climate will not give us time to wait. Protecting citizens, anticipating risks and preparing our country is not for tomorrow. It is for now,” Magnette said.

The PS said Belgian household energy use remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels, citing data from the Federal Public Service Economy. In 2024, natural gas accounted for 41.6% of consumption and heating oil for 22.9%, making them by far the main energy sources used by households.

In the industry sector, fossil gas represented 38.9% of energy consumption and petroleum products 15.7%, for a combined total of 54.6%, the party added, citing Federal Public Service figures relayed by Greenpeace.

Related News