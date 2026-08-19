Wednesday, 19 August 2026
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Police arrest 16-year-old boy after violent playground incident

Wednesday, 19 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Police arrest 16-year-old boy after violent playground incident
Illustrative image of a police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy after a violent incident in Zele, East Flanders, that left a 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on 8 August at a playground in Hendrik Consciencestraat.

The cause of the violence and the exact circumstances are still under investigation, according to the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators believe up to two other people may also have been involved in the incident. Police are trying to trace them as the investigation continues.

On Wednesday morning, authorities said that the 38-year-old man was no longer in a life-threatening condition but is in a medically induced coma.

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