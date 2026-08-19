One person injured in stabbing near Brussels-North Station

The incident happened near the Brussels-North station. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

One person was wounded in a stabbing near Brussels-North Station on Tuesday afternoon, and several suspects were arrested, police said.

The incident happened around 14:20 on Rue d'Aerschot, close to the station, according to the Federal Police.

Police said several people were involved in the violence. The victim was injured with a knife, received first aid from emergency services at the scene and was then taken to hospital.

Officers from the federal railway police and the Brussels-North police zone, which covers Schaerbeek, Evere and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, intervened after the attack.

Several suspects were detained. A security perimeter was also set up so investigators could preserve evidence and carry out their initial inquiries.

The exact circumstances of the stabbing remain unclear. The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s office has been informed and has opened an investigation.

Police said no further information could be released for the time being in the interests of the investigation.

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