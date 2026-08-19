Stromae's hit 'Alors on danse' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify

Belgium singer Stromae performs on the stage of 30th edition of the Vielles Charrues music festival in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, on 14 July 2022. Credit: Belga/Fred Tanneau/AFP

Stromae’s hit 'Alors on danse' has passed one billion streams on Spotify, more than 15 years after the song launched the Brussels artist’s international career.

Released in 2010 on his album 'Cheese', the track became a breakthrough success for Stromae and spawned numerous remixes and cover versions at the time.

By reaching the milestone, Stromae joins Spotify’s Billions Club, the group of songs that have been streamed more than one billion times on the platform.

Two other Belgian artists also feature on that list: Gotye with 'Somebody That I Used to Know' on 2.5 billion streams, and DJ Lost Frequencies with 'Where Are You Now' on 1.75 billion and 'Are You with Me' on 1.4 billion.

Spotify also ranked Stromae strongly among French-language songs listened to outside French-speaking markets in 2025.

His duet with singer Pomme, Ma meilleure ennemie, was the most-streamed French-language track worldwide outside francophone markets that year. Alors on danse ranked fifth, while Papaoutai came ninth.

In 2023, Stromae became only the second artist after Indila to surpass one billion YouTube views with a French-language song, thanks to Papaoutai.

After several years away from the spotlight, he returned with the single 'Santé' in 2021, followed by 'L’Enfer' and the album 'Multitude' in 2022, which included both songs.

He then began a tour, but it ended after a few months in March 2023 because of health problems.

Since then, he has kept a low profile, appearing on only a handful of tracks, including Madonna’s 'My Sins Are My Saviour' from the American singer’s latest album, released this year.

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