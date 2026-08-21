About 100 people were deployed fighting High Fens fire overnight, situation improving

Firefighters continue to work, wetting the soil on the site of the fires in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve. Credit: Belga/Julien Warnand

About 100 people remained deployed overnight from Thursday to Friday to tackle the wildfire in the High Fens, nearly a week after it broke out, as officials said the situation continued to improve.

Before midnight, rain helped emergency crews by raising humidity and damping down hotspots. After midnight, however, teams had to respond repeatedly to new flare-ups in both the north and east of the affected area.

Firefighters, police officers, soldiers and Civil Protection staff are being supported by a drone equipped with a thermal camera, which continuously monitors the site and identifies where action is needed.

Compared with previous days, less water was used overnight. On average, about 15,000 litres an hour were used, according to Tony Hosmans, head of crisis communication for the Governor of Liège Province.

Operations are due to be stepped up during the day. The governor’s services are also considering targeted aerial interventions, depending on weather conditions and visibility.

Access to the affected nature areas remains strictly prohibited, even where no flames are visible.

Officials said the situation remained fragile, with several risks including harmful smoke, flare-ups and the possible presence of unexploded ammunition.

The province has urged the public to stay away so emergency services can continue their work safely. Authorities also called on people to respect all access bans, signage and official instructions.

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