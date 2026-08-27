Major public transport disruptions in across Wallonia due to strike

a memorial plaque for Vincenzo Amico is unveiled at the bus depot of Verlaine, on Saturday 21 March 2026. Two years ago, in the morning of 21 March 2024, LeTec bus driver Jean-François Jadot discovered the lifeless body of his colleague in the bus depot of Verlaine. BELGA PHOTO DIDIER DE HOE

Major disruption hit the LeTec public transport network across Wallonia on Thursday morning because of strike action.

One in three services were cancelled in Liège-Verviers, no buses or metro were running in Charleroi, and more than 40% of routes were withdrawn in Namur.

LeTec said on its website that the disruption followed a strike notice filed by trade unions for Thursday and Friday.

In the Liège-Verviers area, depots were not blocked, and vehicles were able to leave as normal. The disruption there was caused by staff taking part in the strike and not starting their shifts, network spokesperson Isabelle Tasset said.

Busway 2 was still operating for the most part, while the tram remained in service at a reduced frequency, with only one in every two trams running.

In Namur, more than 40% of routes were cancelled, according to RTBF.

In Charleroi, disruption affected the entire network, with the Jumet and Genson depots blocked. No buses or metro services were running in the city and surrounding area, apart from a small number of lines.

TEC’s website also indicated that all lines in Walloon Brabant and Hainaut appeared to be affected by the bus drivers’ strike.

The public transport operator urged passengers to make alternative travel arrangements on Thursday and to check its website or app shortly before departure. Cancelled services are shown directly in the timetable search.

TEC said major disruption is also expected to continue on Friday.

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