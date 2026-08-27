Cyclists feel most unsafe around speeding cars in Flanders

Illustration shows peoples riding a bicycle during Bike Brussels fair, Saturday 25 March 2023. Credit: Belga

Cyclists in Flanders feel most unsafe when cars pass too fast or too closely, according to new figures from the Flemish Foundation for Traffic Knowledge,

Alongside, Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder has urged all road users to take extra care as the new school year begins.

A recent VSV behavioural survey found that motorists’ behaviour is the main source of unease for cyclists. More than half of cyclists, 52%, said they had felt unsafe several times in the past month because a car passed them too quickly.

Almost half (47%) said they had repeatedly felt unsafe because a car drove past too close to them.

The behaviour of other cyclists also affects how safe people feel on the road. About 40% of cyclists said they regularly feel unsafe because other cyclists do not keep enough distance or overtake too quickly or unexpectedly.

With the start of the new school year, the VSV and De Ridder are calling for extra vigilance.

"Thousands of children and young people are heading back to school, often on foot or by bike. That is why I am calling on all road users to be especially attentive, adjust their speed and keep a safe distance," the minister said.

The VSV said children are less experienced in traffic and often cannot assess road situations in the same way as adults. Situations that seem obvious to an experienced road user can be unexpected or confusing for a child.

To better inform parents, the VSV has expanded its road-user website with guidance on carrying children by bike and teaching them to cycle safely.

The website offers practical information and advice on cycling safely with children, choosing the right mode of transport, staying visible in traffic and supervising children as they learn to ride independently.

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