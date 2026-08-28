City of Brussels mayor hit by conflict of interest complaint over €750 million casino deal

Brussels mayor Philippe Close. Credit: Marius Burgelman

A potential conflict of interest surrounds City of Brussels Mayor Philippe Close in the allocation of the exploitation of the Grand Casino Brussels to Napoleon Games, according to a report by Le Soir.

Close has indirect business ties with Napoleon Games as a member of the board of football club RCS Anderlecht, which is sponsored by the betting company. During the vote on the allocation at the city council on 17 July, Close did not abstain.

The City of Brussels mayor joined the board of Anderlecht at the start of 2020. At the time, the decision was heavily criticised by experts. Anderlecht signed a sponsorship contract with Napoleon Games in the summer of 2023. In 2024, it briefly became the team's main sponsor, before Sunweb was signed on a multi-year deal.

According to reporting by Le Soir, Napoleon Games referred directly to their sponsorship of Anderlecht as part of their bid for the contract. Napoleon claimed that the association with the team could help improve the exposure of the Grand Casino.

Brussels Parliament MP Benoit Hellings for the opposition party Ecolo-Groen, has filed an official complaint against Close due to a suspected breach of the code of professional conduct and ethics. He says the case shows a "Flagrant conflict of interest".

Even if Close is found to have breached the code, he would not face a formal sanction, as the code does not provide for penalties for such a breach. The entire city council has expressed their support for Close.

Napoleon Games won the contract to use the Grand Casino, the largest of its kind in Belgium, for the next 15 years. The contract is roughly valued at €750 million and should bring in around €10 million every year for the council.

Viage, the gambling company that currently runs the Grand Casino, is contesting the allocation. It claims that the role of Close breached the procedure. It has filed a complaint with the Council of State and asked for the decision to be suspended.

Le Soir presented the case to several experts, who did not unanimously agree on whether Close's vote constituted a conflict of interest.

While one said there was at the very least a suspicion of a conflict of interest, another pointed out that Close was not the sole decision-maker, as the entire city council had to vote on the contract.

This last expert also added that Close's business ties to Napoleon Games are not direct, as he is not a member of the board of the gambling company but of a company that has a public business agreement with it.

The Brussels Times reached out to a spokesperson for Close for comment on Thursday, but did not receive an answer by the time of publication. Close has previously denied any conflict of interest to other media outlets.

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