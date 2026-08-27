Only 3% of young Walloon students cycle to school compared to 46 % in Flanders

Children cycling to school. Credit: Belga/ Dirk Waem

Only 3% of Walloon pupils aged 15 or over cycle to school, while in Flanders the figure is 46%, according to figures published on Thursday by Statbel.

Nationwide, of the 600,000 schoolchildren aged 15 and over, 46% use public transport to travel to and from school. Cycling (28%) comes in second place, ahead of the car (16%) and walking (10%).

Unsurprisingly, it is in the Brussels Region – where public transport is most well-developed – that teenagers make the most use of it: 79%. Only 2% travel by car and 3% brave the capital’s traffic by bike.

In the north of the country, cycling (46%) and public transport (34%) are used extensively, whilst in Wallonia, the car remains very popular (27%), but still trails behind public transport (55%).

The data was collected from 3,388 secondary school pupils aged 15 and over as part of a survey covering the reference years 2023–2025.

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