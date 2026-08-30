Can tourists still visit Belgium's High Fens after the large wildfire?

Firefighters in action as a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Monday 17 August 2026. The municipality of Baelen said its forest is closely linked to the High Fens. Credit: Belga/Images VHP/Handout

The impact of the fire that broke out in the High Fens on 14 August is continuing to be felt by hospitality and tourism businesses, even in parts of the region that were not directly affected by the flames.

The Horeca Wallonie Federation is calling on visitors to continue coming to the region, stressing that much of the eastern part of the country remains accessible despite restrictions in the areas affected by the fire.

Business activities disrupted

During the weekend of 15 August, 34 accommodation facilities in Wallonia and the German-speaking Community had to be evacuated because of the fire, while other businesses saw their activities directly disrupted.

However, the economic consequences have extended beyond the areas that were evacuated. “Even establishments that remain accessible and are able to welcome their customers as normal are reporting cancellations and a slowdown in bookings,” Horeca Wallonie said.

The federation is therefore urging people not to avoid the entire region because of the fire. “Today, let us support the hospitality sector in the High Fens to help the recovery and safeguard the future of this tourist destination,” it said.

According to the federation, visitors can still stay in the region, eat at local restaurants, have a drink or take part in activities in areas that remain open. Such visits, it said, provide direct support to local businesses and to the wider regional economy.

Most tourist activities remain accessible

The Tourism Agency of the East Cantons also sought to reassure potential visitors, saying that numerous walking and cycling routes and other activities remain accessible.

Of the 26 “dream walks” promoted by the agency, only four are currently closed. All ten Kids on Tour routes remain accessible, while all but one mountain bike route in the northern and southern parts of the East Cantons can still be used. Seven of the ten Ovelo cycling routes also remain open.

The roads crossing the High Fens plateau have meanwhile reopened to traffic. A speed limit of 50 km/h applies, while stopping and parking are prohibited. Tourist attractions and hospitality businesses located along the route remain accessible.

However, restrictions remain in place in the areas directly affected by the fire. The section of the High Fens plateau east of the N68, where the fire caused significant damage, as well as several surrounding forest areas, remains closed until further notice.

Visitors are being asked to follow the diversions and comply with all instructions restricting access to affected areas.

Some small flare-ups were also reported overnight in certain locations, according to the services of the provincial governor, meaning that the situation continues to require caution.

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