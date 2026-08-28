Six hectares destroyed by a flare-up of the High Fens fire

ATTENTION EDITORS - HANDOUT PICTURES - MANDATORY CREDIT IMAGES VHP - EDITORIAL USE ONLY - Handout pictured distributed shows Firemen in action as a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Thursday 27 August 2026. The fire started on August 14th and 2700 hectares (on a total of 4500) are impacted. BELGA PHOTO IMAGES VHP

A flare-up of the fire on Thursday destroyed six hectares of vegetation in the High Fens, the office of the governor of Liège said on Friday.

The damage was caused by a peat fire that reignited north of Cléfays. According to the governor’s office, this type of landscape is especially prone to so-called “zombie fires” — fires that continue to smoulder deep in the peat and can suddenly break out at the surface again.

Officials warned that the phenomenon is likely to continue for some time.

The N68 road will remain closed until Wednesday next week, 2 September. Helicopters from the federal police could not be deployed on Friday because of the weather conditions.

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