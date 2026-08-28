Passengers spend hours on stranded Belgian train just over French border

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

A replacement Belgian train was sent on Friday to bring back about 150 passengers after their train was stranded for hours just across the French border, Belgian rail operator NMBS/SNCB said.

The train was travelling from Tournai to Lille when it stopped at about 10:30 because of a technical problem with the locomotive.

As the train was on French territory, it was initially up to the French railways to deal with the breakdown. In the end, however, a Belgian train was dispatched at the request of the French authorities to evacuate the passengers, NMBS/SNCB spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman said.

The replacement train arrived at the scene at about 14:15 and left for Mouscron at around 14:50, he said.

Temmerman added that passengers are entitled to a refund for their tickets.

The incident will prompt talks between NMBS/SNCB and the French railways. “We also believe this took far too long,” the spokesperson said.

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