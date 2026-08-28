Friday, 28 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Passengers spend hours on stranded Belgian train just over French border

Friday, 28 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Passengers spend hours on stranded Belgian train just over French border
Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

A replacement Belgian train was sent on Friday to bring back about 150 passengers after their train was stranded for hours just across the French border, Belgian rail operator NMBS/SNCB said.

The train was travelling from Tournai to Lille when it stopped at about 10:30 because of a technical problem with the locomotive.

As the train was on French territory, it was initially up to the French railways to deal with the breakdown. In the end, however, a Belgian train was dispatched at the request of the French authorities to evacuate the passengers, NMBS/SNCB spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman said.

The replacement train arrived at the scene at about 14:15 and left for Mouscron at around 14:50, he said.

Temmerman added that passengers are entitled to a refund for their tickets.

The incident will prompt talks between NMBS/SNCB and the French railways. “We also believe this took far too long,” the spokesperson said.

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