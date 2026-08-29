All Flemish waterways record temperature highs

Could the waterways of Bruges steal the show from the Costa del Sol? Credit: Orlando Whitehead / The Brussels Times

Water temperatures in rivers and canals across Flanders reached record highs in July after prolonged heat and drought, according to data from the Flemish Environment Agency.

All types of watercourses except streams recorded their highest July temperatures since measurements began, Belgian newspapers Gazet van Antwerpen, Het Nieuwsblad and De Standaard reported on Saturday.

Local temperatures reached 23.3°C in the Grote Nete, 24.7°C in the Kleine Nete and 25.8°C in the Netekanaal.

Hydrologist Patrick Willems said the unusually warm water is causing ecological damage and could also create economic risks.

Under Flemish environmental law, the temperature of watercourses must not exceed 25°C, meaning companies could face a ban on discharging cooling water if the limit is breached.

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