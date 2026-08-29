Club Brugge find out Champions League opponents

Club's Hugo Vetlesen and Club's Mamadou Diakhon celebrate after winning a soccer match between Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Club Brugge, Saturday 15 August 2026 in Leuven, on day 2 of the 2026-2027 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Club Brugge will begin its Champions League league phase at home to Aston Villa on 8 September, with UEFA publishing the full fixture list on Saturday.

The Belgian side open their campaign at the Jan Breydel Stadium, where they will face the English club at 18:45. Their second match is away to Italian champions Inter Milan on 13 October at 21:00.

On matchday three, Club host French side Lens on 21 October at 21:00. They then travel to PSV Eindhoven on 4 November for another 21:00 kick-off.

Club round off 2026 with two high-profile fixtures. Ivan Leko’s side welcome Liverpool on 25 November at 21:00 before visiting Napoli on 8 December, also at 21:00.

The league phase concludes in early 2027. Club travel to Germany to face VfB Stuttgart on 19 January at 21:00, before hosting Norway’s Bodø/Glimt on 27 January at 21:00.

A total of 36 teams will take part in the league phase. Each team plays eight matches against eight different opponents, with four matches at home and four away.

The top eight teams qualify directly for the last 16. Teams finishing between ninth and 24th enter a play-off round for a place in the knockout stage, while those ending between 25th and 36th are eliminated from Europe.

Club have reached at least the play-off round in each of the first two editions of the new format. This season, they are Belgium’s only representatives in the Champions League.

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