Club Brugge striker Christos Tzolis signs with Arsenal

Club's Christos Tzolis and players celebrates after winning a game between Belgian soccer team Club Brugge KV and KAA Gent, Sunday 24 May 2026 in Brugge. Credit: Belga

Christos Tzolis has left Club Brugge to join Arsenal, the Belgian and English champions confirmed on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Greece international joined the Bruges side in 2024 from Fortuna Düsseldorf and quickly became one of the club’s most influential players.

In two seasons, the Thessaloniki-born forward scored 43 goals and provided 45 assists in 108 appearances for Club Brugge.

He helped the club win the Belgian Cup and the Belgian Super Cup in 2025 and played a key role in last season’s league title triumph.

Tzolis scored 17 goals and registered 23 assists in the Jupiler Pro League during the most recent campaign, earning the league’s Player of the Season award.

At international level, he has scored nine goals in 34 appearances for Greece.

At Arsenal, Tzolis is expected to replace Leandro Trossard, who has moved to Turkish side Beşiktaş.

The Gunners, who won the Premier League and finished as runners-up in the Champions League last season, have now made their third signing of the transfer window.

He follows goalkeeper Ilan Meslier and defender Piero Hincapié, whose move from Bayer Leverkusen was made permanent after a successful loan spell in north London.

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